1 killed in northeast Colorado Springs car crash, marking the 10th traffic fatality of 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Following a pair of deadly crashes Monday, Colorado Springs now has 10 deadly collisions in 2023.

Hours after a motorcycle rider hit a car and was killed, a driver lost control of their vehicle and careened into a tree on the northeast side of the city.

According to police, the driver was heading west on North Carefree Circle approaching Oro Blanco just after 9 p.m. when they ran off the roadway and hit the tree. The driver was already dead when first responders got on scene. Investigators say it’s too early to tell if alcohol or speeding played any role in the crash. No other vehicles were involved, and the driver was the only person in the car. They have not been identified at the time of this writing.

At this time in 2022 -- a year that would go on to be a record-breaking year for traffic deaths in Colorado Springs -- the city had seen six fatal crashes. Monday’s crashes puts the city on pace to exceed 2022′s number. Police are imploring the public to practice safer driving.

“We really need the community’s help,” said Lt. Steve Noblitt with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

