Third snowmobiler found dead following avalanches in Colorado over the weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A missing snowmobiler that rescue crews have been searching for since Saturday was found dead this afternoon. This is the third victim of avalanches this weekend.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center tells 11 News this happened near La Manga Pass near Conejos County. The agency says the snowmobiler was riding with a group at the time of the avalanche. Search and rescue groups from Mineral, Rio Grand and Alamosa assisted in this search.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says two back country skiers were killed in a slide near Durango Friday. Officials tell 11 News both skiers were buried about four feet deep in avalanche debris. Another snowmobiler was caught in an avalanche near Wolf Creek Pass but survived with injuries. The agency says this happens too often.

“We definitely don’t like to see that,” said Ethan Greene, Director, Colorado Avalanche Information Center. “It is not uncommon for us to have people caught in avalanches and injured. Unfortunately, people killed in avalanches in Colorado are high this time of year.”

The agency tells 11 News to check the avalanche forecasts before heading out to ski or snowmobile. The link can be found here.

