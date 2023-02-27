STUDY: Colorado ranks #2 state for tax filing procrastinators

The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.
The IRS releases some key points to remember before filing taxes.(MGN)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tax day is April 18 and if you’re like most Coloradans, you may be waiting until the last minute to file.

“Obviously, most of us don’t look forward to filing our taxes. It can be stressful, it can be complicated, it can be time consuming,” explained Collin Czarnecki, a researcher on behalf of chamberofcommerce.org who helped conduct a survey of more than 170 U.S. cities to find the top states for tax filing procrastination.

“Colorado ranked #2 in the nation for tax filing procrastination, but in terms of cities overall procrastinating the most, Denver ranked #7, Fort Collins ranked #39, and residents in Colorado Springs appear to be a little more on top of filing their taxes, they ranked #90 overall,” said Czarnecki and explained the study looked at google searches relative to filing late, if there is a late penalty, etc.

“If you drag your feet too much and you wait, and you miss that tax date deadline, there is a penalty. 5% of unpaid taxes for each month is the penalty you’ll get if your tax returns are filed late,” said Czarnecki. “Even though the tax penalty won’t exceed 25% of your unpaid taxes, it’s still a good idea to get a jump start and avoid paying any penalties that you don’t have to pay.”

You can find the entire survey here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CAIC says this image is, "Looking up toward the crown face of a large avalanche near La Manga...
2 killed, 1 injured and 1 missing following avalanches in Colorado over the weekend
Police responded to a robbery early Saturday morning. When they arrived on scene, they learned...
Man shot during robbery at Colorado Springs strip mall
The crash scene at I-25 and Bijou. The collision itself was minor, but police tell 11 News one...
Stolen car involved in 3-car crash at Bijou and I-25
Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Pueblo King Soopers around 8:20 p.m....
Shooting in Pueblo near Northern Avenue leaves 1 dead
Church For All Nations congregants during a worship service.
WATCH: Questions arise after Colorado church makes multi-million dollar investments around the country

Latest News

Fallen Colorado K-9 Officer Graffit will be laid to rest
WATCH - Fallen Colorado K-9 officer will be laid to rest
graffit
WATCH: ‘He’s just gonna be missed’: Colorado K-9 Officer killed in action laid to rest
Police: Springs man accused of threatening neighbors while naked, assaulting officer
2.27.23
Windy Monday