STUDY: Colorado ranks #2 state for tax filing procrastinators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Tax day is April 18 and if you’re like most Coloradans, you may be waiting until the last minute to file.

“Obviously, most of us don’t look forward to filing our taxes. It can be stressful, it can be complicated, it can be time consuming,” explained Collin Czarnecki, a researcher on behalf of chamberofcommerce.org who helped conduct a survey of more than 170 U.S. cities to find the top states for tax filing procrastination.

“Colorado ranked #2 in the nation for tax filing procrastination, but in terms of cities overall procrastinating the most, Denver ranked #7, Fort Collins ranked #39, and residents in Colorado Springs appear to be a little more on top of filing their taxes, they ranked #90 overall,” said Czarnecki and explained the study looked at google searches relative to filing late, if there is a late penalty, etc.

“If you drag your feet too much and you wait, and you miss that tax date deadline, there is a penalty. 5% of unpaid taxes for each month is the penalty you’ll get if your tax returns are filed late,” said Czarnecki. “Even though the tax penalty won’t exceed 25% of your unpaid taxes, it’s still a good idea to get a jump start and avoid paying any penalties that you don’t have to pay.”

You can find the entire survey here.

