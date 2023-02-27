Shooting investigation underway at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon

Shooting investigation at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs 2/27/23.
Shooting investigation at Palmer Park in Colorado Springs 2/27/23.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details were available last time 11 News checked in with the police, but a shooting investigation was underway at a popular Colorado Springs park on Monday.

Police are reporting they received the call just before 2 p.m. for a reported shooting at Palmer Park. The park is northwest of N. Academy Boulevard and Maizeland Road. When 11 News arrived at the scene, officers were speaking with people in the area. Police could not confirm if someone had actually been shot, but the investigation was ongoing as of 3 p.m.

11 News will update this article as more information becomes available. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a law enforcement presence at a popular park.

