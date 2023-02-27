Shelter-in-place alert in a Security-Widefield neighborhood south of Colorado Springs

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A shelter-in-place alert was issued in a Security-Widefield neighborhood on Monday.

At about 2:45 p.m. the following alert was issued:

“There is law enforcement activity in the area of Easy St / Kiva Rd. Please secure your home and stay away from the doors and windows,” part of the alert reads. “You will receive another notification when the situation has been resolved. This information is from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.”

This article will be updated.

