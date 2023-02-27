Search continues for missing snowboarder in Boulder County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and dozens of rescue crews are looking for a missing snowboarder in Colorado. This is near Caribou Townsite.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident was reported last night. The agency says the missing snowboarder is 50 years old, about 5′10, last seen wearing a black coat and grey snow pants.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Boulder County Police at 303-441-4444. The Caribou townsite parking lot is closed due to the activity.

We have approximately 35 rescuers on scene, with more resources on their way. pic.twitter.com/QvH1fi2WdX — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) February 27, 2023

