Police: Springs man accused of threatening neighbors while naked, assaulting officer

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A naked man who allegedly caused a scare in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Sunday is now also accused of assaulting a police officer.

Police say they were called to the 5300 block of Fossil Butte Drive at 3:30 p.m. for a man running around without clothes on, threatening people.

“The subject was subdued by citizens until officers could arrive,” police said.

Once he was taken into custody, the man was transported to an area hospital. While there, police say the suspect was taken to a room, while an officer filled out paperwork nearby.

“The officer was completing ... the paperwork when the subject emerged from the room and immediately assaulted the officer. The officer was able to subdue the subject with the assistance of security officers at the hospital,” police said.

The officer sustained some injuries in the scuffle, but none were serious.

The suspect has since been transported to the El Paso County jail and now faces charges of second-degree assault on a peace officer. He has been identified as 44-year-old Anthony Cordova.

