Parkview in Pueblo joins other hospital systems in lifting mask requirements soon

By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Starting later this week, Parkview Health System will be lifting its mask requirements.

The change will start on Wednesday as masks will no longer be required in “most” areas at Parkview Health System locations.

“Parkview Health System has decided to make this change because COVID-19 cases and other respiratory cases at Parkview campuses and clinics, as well as across the state of Colorado, have decreased significantly,” said Todd Seip, Parkview Public Relations and Communication Specialist.

Masks will be available upon request for any visitor or guest at the front desk and Parkview encourages individuals who have cold, flu, or other respiratory symptoms or those who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask.

UCHealth and Centura are making similar changes in their mask policy. Click here for more on their announcements.

