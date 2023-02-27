Motorcycle rider killed in Feb. 11 crash ID’d; Springs police say 2023 has already seen 6 deadly crashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 53-year-old Colorado Springs man has been identified as the sixth person killed in a deadly wreck in Colorado Springs in this young calendar year.

The crash happened Feb. 11 near Circle Drive and Prairie Road. According to police, the victim was on a motorcycle heading south on Circle approaching Prairie at the same time a driver was making a left turn onto Circle, and the two collided. The rider was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash but that the investigation was still ongoing.

Though 2023 is only two months old, CSPD says the city is already on track to exceed last year’s record number of fatalities. The department is urging drivers to do everything they can to prevent further loss of life on the roads. Speeding is especially a concern, as it was a contributing factor in many of the deadly collisions in 2022.

