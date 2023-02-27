Mexican fugitive wanted for attempted murder removed by officers with ERO Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - A Mexican fugitive was recently removed by officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) in Denver.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shared information about the legal process for Elvis Alexis Molina Enriquez, who is wanted in Mexico for charges related to aggravated willful bodily harm, domestic violence and femicide. ICE is reporting the suspect entered into the U.S. without being admitted or paroled by an immigration official before he was taken into custody in California on Oct. 18. He was then transferred to Aurora, Colorado for his immigration proceedings.

Officials flew the suspect from DIA to the San Diego International Airport, where members of ERO San Diego’s International Liaison Unit removed him from the United States through the San Ysidro Port of Entry in San Ysidro, California. Officials turned him over to Mexican authorities.

“This significant removal can only happen with the hard work and cooperation between ICE officers and our international law enforcement partners to ensure that criminals who flee their home country cannot hide in our communities with impunity,” said ERO Denver acting Field Office Director Ernesto Santacruz. “I applaud the efforts of our ERO officers here in Denver, the San Diego International Liaison Unit and our partners in Mexican law enforcement who conducted a smooth transfer without incident.”

ICE adds in the news release issued on Monday that ERO arrested 46,396 noncitizens with criminal histories in the fiscal year 2022.

