Hit-and-run crash with stolen car shuts down part of major northeast Springs intersection

A tow truck removing one of the vehicles from the crash scene at Dublin and Powers on Feb. 27, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver in a stolen car ditched the vehicle and fled the scene after crashing early Monday morning.

The crash was reported at 2:30 a.m. at Dublin and Powers in northeast Colorado Springs. According to police, the suspect driver collided with another vehicle in the intersection, though details on what led up to the crash and who was at fault were not immediately available. The suspect driver ran from the area, leaving the stolen car at the crash site. The other driver was taken to the hospital; her condition is unknown.

Northbound Powers is currently closed at Dublin and westbound Dublin is shut down at Tutt. Officers on scene tell 11 News they hope to have the area back open before 6:30 a.m.

We will update this article as more information is made available.

