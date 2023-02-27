‘He’s just gonna be missed’: Colorado K-9 Officer killed in action will be laid to rest

Graffit, the K-9 officer fatally shot earlier this month, will be honored in a community memorial service.
By Jenny Huh
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:39 AM MST
GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Graffit, the K-9 officer shot and killed in the line of duty, will be laid to rest Monday.

The fallen K-9 officer’s ashes will be escorted on I-70 west by a small motorcade, and a K-9 cordon will also stand by to greet Graffit.

Graffit was a 10-year-old German Shepherd who had been with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department since he was 2, which made him the most senior K-9 officer.

Graffit is also the first K-9 officer the department has lost.

The department wrote that while they’ve always known Graffit was brave, he proved a hero.

“He puts forward 110% effort, he’s a hard-working dog,” Jenny Fulton with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office told our sister station in Denver. “He’s just gonna be missed.”

11 News previously reported that Graffit had been ordered to apprehend the armed suspect, who has now been identified as 29-year-old Eduardo Armando Romero. This means Graffit was helping officers pursue Armando Romero, who was running away on foot into the woods near the Colorado School of Mines.

Graffit was not wearing a protective vest.

Armando Romero has since been formally charged, including with aggravated animal cruelty.

Our sister station in Denver reported that he claimed to have thought he was firing at the ground.

“People might say it’s just a dog, but it’s part of our family,” Fulton said.

Graffit’s handlers told reporters that he was a big part of their lives, and that it’s “unreal” he’s no longer with them. They say Graffit sacrificed himself so no officers were killed.

Today’s service isn’t open to the public, but there’s a livestream link available if you want to pay your respects.

It begins at 10 a.m. MT. You can find the link under our website’s “Find It” section.

If you’d like to contribute financially, you can donate online to the “Graffit Memorial Fund.” The sheriff’s department has tweeted that donations will be used towards the memorial service, as well as a permanent memorial in their Memorial Garden and/or other relevant needs.

Click here to watch the procession for Graffit, held earlier this month.

