DUI suspect allegedly caught going 77 MPH in a 35 MPH zone east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they caught a person suspected of driving under the influence driving more than 70 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

The traffic stop happened on Saturday along Peterson Road east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. The sheriff’s office is reporting the driver was going as fast as 77 MPH at one point.

The sheriff’s office did not publicly identify the suspect in their tweet, but KKTV 11 News has requested more information and we hope to update this article.

“Great job to our deputies keeping the streets safe,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

EPSO Deputies arrested an intoxicated motorist on 2-25-23 doing 77 MPH in a 35 MPH zone along Peterson Rd. Great job to our deputies keeping the streets safe. #Soberdriving # saferoads #traffic pic.twitter.com/AntIGzMLHI — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 27, 2023

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.