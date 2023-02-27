DUI suspect allegedly caught going 77 MPH in a 35 MPH zone east of Colorado Springs

A DUI suspect was reportedly going 77 in a 35 MPH zone in El Paso County on 2/25/23.(EPSO)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they caught a person suspected of driving under the influence driving more than 70 MPH in a 35 MPH zone.

The traffic stop happened on Saturday along Peterson Road east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. The sheriff’s office is reporting the driver was going as fast as 77 MPH at one point.

The sheriff’s office did not publicly identify the suspect in their tweet, but KKTV 11 News has requested more information and we hope to update this article.

“Great job to our deputies keeping the streets safe,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

