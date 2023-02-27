A Colorado community holds funeral and procession for hometown Marine

American and Marine flags lined the streets of Buena Vista on Sunday as the members of the community said their final goodbyes to a hometown Marine.
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:07 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KKTV) - American and Marine flags lined the streets of Buena Vista on Sunday, as the members of the community said their final goodbyes to 19-year-old Private First Class Christopher Hutchings.

Hutchings’s final journey took him across Chaffee County in a full procession, starting at the sheriff’s office in Salida and ending at Buena Vista Middle and High School for the service.

A dozen Marines from Camp Pendleton in California, where Hutchings was stationed, were present for the service, in addition to the members of the Chaffee County community, local and state law enforcement, and former service members.

“As a small community, everybody knows everybody,” Melissa Goodman with the Buena Vista Police Department said, “and when something like this happens, it’s kind of a ‘everybody’s in it together.’”

Goodman and other members of the community said that the greatest hope is for Hutchings’s legacy to live on.

“It’s amazing to see the Marines here and to see the support for Chris’s family, and I know that his memory is going to be honored from here forward,” Goodman said.

Hutchings was found dead in his barracks at Camp Pendleton earlier this month. His death is being investigated as suspicious.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a robbery early Saturday morning. When they arrived on scene, they learned...
Man shot during robbery at Colorado Springs strip mall
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Deadly crash along Powers in Colorado Springs Friday night
Church For All Nations congregants during a worship service.
WATCH: Questions arise after Colorado church makes multi-million dollar investments around the country
Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Pueblo King Soopers around 8:20 p.m....
Shooting in Pueblo near Northern Avenue leaves 1 dead
Alexis Brownotter
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing woman

Latest News

2.26.23
WATCH: Colorado community holds funeral and procession for hometown Marine
Windy conditions tonight!
Windy weather tonight into Monday
Windy conditions tonight!
Windy conditions tonight!
Ukraine story
WATCH: Former astronaut from Colorado helps aid Ukraine