Stolen car involved in 3-car crash at Bijou and I-25

The crash scene at I-25 and Bijou. The collision itself was minor, but police tell 11 News one of the cars involved was stolen.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A three-car crash involving a stolen car shut down part of the Bijou Street bridge Sunday morning.

The collision was reported just before 9 a.m. in the eastbound lanes. Police tell 11 News one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At the time of this writing, details leading up to the crash have not been released. Officers confirmed one of the cars involved was stolen but did not say if they had that driver detained. The person injured was reportedly not one of the occupants of the stolen car.

As of 9:30 a.m., eastbound Bijou was still closed over the interstate.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

