Apartment fire quickly contained in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews made quick work of an apartment fire in Colorado Springs overnight.

Firefighters responded to the Mountain Ridge Apartments near Verde Drive and Circle Drive at 12:49 Sunday morning. The blaze was declared knocked down 20 minutes later.

Fire is knocked down and limited to one apartment unit. No injuries and fire fighters will remain onscene. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/3Z6v1oC1SW — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 26, 2023

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

