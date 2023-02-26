Apartment fire quickly contained in southeast Colorado Springs

The scene at Verde and Circle on Feb. 26, 2023.
The scene at Verde and Circle on Feb. 26, 2023.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews made quick work of an apartment fire in Colorado Springs overnight.

Firefighters responded to the Mountain Ridge Apartments near Verde Drive and Circle Drive at 12:49 Sunday morning. The blaze was declared knocked down 20 minutes later.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

