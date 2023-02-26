4 people die, 4 hurt in St. Louis car accident

An early morning accident near Forest Park has left four dead and four more injured.
By Amanda Alvarado and Rheanna Wachter
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:08 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Four people died after their car crashed into another vehicle and drove off of an overpass in St. Louis.

Four others were injured, KMOV reports.

The accident happened just before 2 a.m. on Sunday near the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Parkway.

All four passengers of the car that drove off of the overpass were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in critical condition, one person is in serious condition and two others are in stable condition.

The names of the victims in the crash were not immediately released Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a robbery early Saturday morning. When they arrived on scene, they learned...
Man shot during robbery at Colorado Springs strip mall
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Deadly crash along Powers in Colorado Springs Friday night
Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of a Pueblo King Soopers around 8:20 p.m....
Shooting in Pueblo near Northern Avenue leaves 1 dead
Church For All Nations congregants during a worship service.
WATCH: Questions arise after Colorado church makes multi-million dollar investments around the country
Alexis Brownotter
Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing woman

Latest News

In this photo provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort, snow is removed at the resort in Big Bear,...
Michigan power line work continues, California gets breather
A local resident bicycle past damaged building in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday,...
On Ukraine front, civilians cling on as troops repel Russia
Strong wind on Sunday
Very windy on Sunday
The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads