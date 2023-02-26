2 killed, 1 injured in avalanches in Colorado over the weekend

DURANGO, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts are warning that the avalanche danger has not passed in Colorado after the weekend saw two deaths and one injury due to slides in southwest part of the state.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says the two killed were a pair of backcountry skiers visiting Vallecito Reservoir near Durango. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Saturday after the skiers failed to return home from their trip.

“[The sheriff’s office] began a search,” CAIC said. “Just before midnight, a Flight For Life helicopter saw an avalanche southeast of the reservoir with tracks entering the avalanche and none exiting.

“La Plata County Search and Rescue found both skiers buried about 4 feet deep in avalanche debris.”

The incident remains under investigation. CAIC says its staff will visit the accident site Sunday to further access what happened. A full report is expected in the coming days.

About 80 miles east, a second slide was triggered over the weekend, carrying a snowmobiler with it. The snowmobiler was hurt but survived. The avalanche was reported in the Hourglass Path near Wolf Creek Pass.

CAIC issued the following warning in the wake of both incidents:

“Heavy snowfall and very strong winds battered the Colorado mountains last week. The weather briefly eased this weekend and the avalanche danger is slowly decreasing. The key word is slowly. The avalanche danger is moderate (level 2 of 5) across the state, which means you can trigger a dangerous avalanche on specific slopes. Check the forecast for the area where you intend to travel, get the details, and make a plan that keeps you out of those dangerous areas. In the Southern mountains, there was more snow and much stronger winds in low-elevation areas than we typically see. These areas may be more dangerous than you’d expect. Please use extra caution today.”

