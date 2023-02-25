Statewide alert issued in Colorado for missing woman

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - A Missing Person Alert was sent out by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Friday afternoon.

Lakewood Police released the alert for Alexis “Lexi” Brownotter. Alexis was last seen at noon in the area of 985 Sheridan Blvd in Lakewood on Tuesday. According to the official CBI Missing Indigenous Persons poster, she was last reported to have been wearing a heavy black jacket with a black hoodie, black boots, and blue jeans.

Alexis, 27, is a female with brown hair and eyes, and is 5′3.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, no additional information has been released.

If you have any information, please contact the Lakewood Police Department, at (303)-987-7111. If you see her, call 911.

