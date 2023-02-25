Serious crash along Powers in Colorado Springs Friday night
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash impacted traffic along a busy Colorado Springs roadway Friday night.
Very few details were available last time 11 News checked in with police at 7:10 p.m. Police are reporting they received a call at about 6:50 p.m. for the crash along Powers Boulevard north of Stetson Hills Boulevard. Details on possible injuries weren’t available, but police believe the crash could impact traffic for a while.
Click here for a live traffic map.
This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information on a crash impacting traffic on a busy roadway.
Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.