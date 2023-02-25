Police investigating shooting in Pueblo near Northern Avenue

By Luke Siggins
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:38 AM MST
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting that happened Friday night as a homicide. Authorities say they were called to the King Soopers parking lot off of Northern Avenue to reports of a shooting.

First responders say upon arrival they found a man with a apparent gunshot wound, he was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives say they are now conducting the investigation as a homicide.

The victim is yet to be identified. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Pueblo Police.

