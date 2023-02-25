One dead after shooting on Abriendo Avenue in Pueblo

By Luke Siggins
Published: Feb. 25, 2023
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead inside a home off of Abriendo Avenue near I-25.

Authorities say they were called to the 1100 block of Abriendo Avenue around 6:30 on Friday night, shortly after arrival they found the victim inside the home. A suspect was found on scene and he was taken into custody.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say they are conducting the investigation as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Pueblo Police.

