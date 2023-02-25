Man suspected of sexually assaulting a child in Pueblo

Keith Conrad
Keith Conrad(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of sexually assaulting a child in Pueblo.

On Friday, the Pueblo Police Department shared a mugshot of Keith Conrad following a months-long investigation. Conrad is facing multiple charges including sexual assault on a child and sexual exploitation of a child. Police are reporting the victim reached out to them on Oct. 3, 2022 and had videos along with text messages from the suspect that talked about sexually assaulting a child.

“A Special victim’s Unit detective was assigned the case and through several months of investigation, interviews, and search warrants, enough information was received to submit a warrant for Conrad’s arrest,” police wrote in a news release.

Conrad was arrested on Friday.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited call 1-800-THE-LOST.

