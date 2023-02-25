Man shot during overnight robbery at Colorado Springs strip mall

Police responded to a robbery early Saturday morning. When they arrived on scene, they learned...
Police responded to a robbery early Saturday morning. When they arrived on scene, they learned a man had been shot.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:50 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot during a robbery on the east side of Colorado Springs early Saturday morning.

Police said they were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Academy Boulevard for a reported robbery just before 2:50 a.m. When they arrived on scene, they learned a man had been shot at least once but had left the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by a friend. The severity of his initial injuries are unknown, but police said he is expected to live.

Police told 11 News crews on scene overnight that there was no suspect information yet. Detectives from CSPD’s Robbery/Assault Unit have assumed control of the investigation.

