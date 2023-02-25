Club Q survivor speaks out about justice, former DA weighs in on fate of the case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The former Colorado District Attorney, who prosecuted the Aurora movie theater mass shooter, is weighing in on the case against the suspected Club Q shooter.

This week, a judge ruled there is enough evidence to go to trial and to keep the more than 300 charges against Anderson Aldrich.

11News Anchor, Grace Kraemer also spoke with a survivor who sat in the courtroom, just feet from the person she says shot her nine times.

“I would like to see Colorado hold him to the highest extent they can, which is life without parole,” said Ashtin Gamblin, a Club Q survior.

Gamblin said she will not stop fighting until her alleged attacker is in prison.

“I will go to every court hearing, arraignment, motion hearing, everything possible,” said Gamblin.

Former Colorado DA, George Brauchler, the lead prosecutor for the Aurora movie theater shooting, said between now and the May 30, 2023 arraignment, experts are likely evaluating Aldrich’s mental health.

He said it’s unlikely Aldrich will be found incompetent, but the defense could try an insanity plea.

“He has the option to pursue a not guilty by reason of insanity plea, or let the prosecution know that he intends to proceed by impaired mental condition,” said George Brauchler, the lead prosecutor for the Aurora movie theater shooting.

Brauchler adds there are not many other avenues that could be taken, given that the shooting seemed to be planned out.

“When you are caught, red-handed with the murder weapons in the club q by people who you were trying to kill, you don’t have the option of saying it wasn’t me. You don’t have the option of saying it was an accident,” said Brauchler.

Gamblin said she plans to follow the case until she and others get some form of justice.

“Nothing is good enough. He took my friends, he took people I don’t know. Honestly, nothing will ever be good enough,” said Gamblin.

Brauchler said there is a possibility the May 30 arraignment date could be pushed back if the defense asks for more time.

