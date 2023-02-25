Club Q survivor speaks out about justice, former DA weighs in on fate of the case

Lead prosecutor in Aurora movie theater shooting weighs in of fate of Club Q case, survivor speaks out
Former DA weighs in of fate of Club Q case, survivor speaks out about what justice would look like in her eyes
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:48 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The former Colorado District Attorney, who prosecuted the Aurora movie theater mass shooter, is weighing in on the case against the suspected Club Q shooter.

This week, a judge ruled there is enough evidence to go to trial and to keep the more than 300 charges against Anderson Aldrich.

11News Anchor, Grace Kraemer also spoke with a survivor who sat in the courtroom, just feet from the person she says shot her nine times.

“I would like to see Colorado hold him to the highest extent they can, which is life without parole,” said Ashtin Gamblin, a Club Q survior.

Gamblin said she will not stop fighting until her alleged attacker is in prison.

“I will go to every court hearing, arraignment, motion hearing, everything possible,” said Gamblin.

Former Colorado DA, George Brauchler, the lead prosecutor for the Aurora movie theater shooting, said between now and the May 30, 2023 arraignment, experts are likely evaluating Aldrich’s mental health.

He said it’s unlikely Aldrich will be found incompetent, but the defense could try an insanity plea.

“He has the option to pursue a not guilty by reason of insanity plea, or let the prosecution know that he intends to proceed by impaired mental condition,” said George Brauchler, the lead prosecutor for the Aurora movie theater shooting.

Brauchler adds there are not many other avenues that could be taken, given that the shooting seemed to be planned out.

“When you are caught, red-handed with the murder weapons in the club q by people who you were trying to kill, you don’t have the option of saying it wasn’t me. You don’t have the option of saying it was an accident,” said Brauchler.

Gamblin said she plans to follow the case until she and others get some form of justice.

“Nothing is good enough. He took my friends, he took people I don’t know. Honestly, nothing will ever be good enough,” said Gamblin.

Brauchler said there is a possibility the May 30 arraignment date could be pushed back if the defense asks for more time.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church For All Nations congregants during a worship service.
WATCH: Questions arise after Colorado church makes multi-million dollar investments around the country
Club Q suspect.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Preliminary hearing exhibits for Club Q suspect released
Sand Creek High School in District 49 was placed on a 10 minute Hold status while the student...
Student accused of bringing a loaded gun inside a Colorado Springs high school
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
6 men suspected of trying to exploit children in Colorado Springs
The report from the U.S. Labor Department claims Amazon is exposing workers to an unsafe work...
Colorado Springs Amazon center cited for hazardous conditions

Latest News

Former DA weighs in on Club Q case, survivors speaks out about justice
"Nothing will be good enough," says Club Q survivor about court case
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Deadly crash along Powers in Colorado Springs Friday night
Club Q suspect.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Preliminary hearing exhibits for Club Q suspect released
Library officials said immediate action was taken when these results became known to ensure the...
WATCH: Meth found in another Southern Colorado library