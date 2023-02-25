Babysitter arrested after death of toddler in Conejos County

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Southern Colorado officials arrested a babysitter Friday after a toddler in her care died after being transported to the hospital.

Denise Cordova, 47, was taken into custody by the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office in relation to the death of the 23-month-old girl. Officials said the child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Jan. 31, 2023 while in Cordova’s care. The toddler later died.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials said they are assisting the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and a photo of Cordova was not available as of this article’s last update.

