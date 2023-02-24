WARNING, GRAPHIC: Colorado Springs Police release video of deadly shooting involving officers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department released its first Significant Event Briefing Video in an effort to explain what happened during a deadly shooting between officers and an armed suspect at an apartment complex in Colorado Springs.

WARNING: The video contains graphic images. WATCH the full video at the top of this article.

In a news release, CSPD said the initiative is in an effort to be transparent with the community after serious incidents between police and citizens.

“We are at a critical juncture in policing, where agencies should be taking steps to show what happened in significant events between police and community members,” stated Chief Adrian Vasquez.

The policy to release these videos went into effect on February 1, 2023, after 8 months of research, meeting with professional partners, and reviewing what other agencies are doing both in Colorado and around the nation, according to the news release.

According to CSPD, A Significant Event is defined as:

Any officer-involved shooting where CSPD personnel fired a weapon in the performance of their duties, not including non-injury unintentional discharges or shootings of animals.

Any use of force event that necessitates the response of the Deadly Force Investigation Team.

Any other police encounter deemed appropriate by the Chief of Police.

The news release goes on to say that CSPD will release videos to the public within 21 days of a Significant Event, while being compliant with existing Colorado state laws that set guidelines on how law enforcement agencies provide information on serious incidents. The videos can include 911 call audio, body-worn camera footage, and photographs of evidence to help explain the circumstances of the significant event.

To read more on the incident shown in CSPD’s Significant Event Briefing Video, click HERE.

Colorado Springs Police release ‘Significant Event Briefing Video’ on deadly shooting

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.