UCHealth to lift mask mandates at Colorado facilities soon

Woman with a mask on. Just a generic photo of people doing generic things.
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth is joining other organizations across Colorado in lifting their mask requirements as there is a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Currently, patients, visitors and staff members at UCHealth are required to wear a mask at all times. The requirement is expected to be lifted on March 1.

“We feel the time is right to make this change because UCHealth hospitals, along with the state of Colorado, have seen substantial decreases in COVID-19 cases, and influenza cases have also fallen,” Dan Weaver the Vice President of Communications for UCHealth wrote to 11 News. “ While the universal mask mandate is being lifted at UCHealth, we encourage anyone experiencing cold, flu or other respiratory symptoms or who is not fully vaccinated to continue wearing one. As was standard prior to the pandemic, any patients who have an infectious disease may be required to wear a mask, and any staff members or providers who care for those patients will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment – which may include masks, eye protection, gloves, gowns, etc. Importantly, staff, providers, partners, patients, volunteers and visitors are welcome to continue wearing masks in our facilities if they prefer.”

As of Friday, the mask requirement was still in place for Centura.

