Student suspected of bringing a gun to a Colorado Springs high school Friday

School incident MGN Online
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:19 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police were called to a high school on Friday after reports a student brought a gun onto campus grounds.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. at Sand Creek High School on the east side of the city.

“Campus officials including administration, security, and the School Resource Officer investigated the allegation and subsequently contacted a juvenile male student on campus,” part of an online blotter entry by police reads. “The student was found to be in possession of a handgun. The student was taken into custody and arrested for various weapons-related charges.”

Police add the campus was placed on a “hold” status.

“There is no ongoing concern for student or staff safety at this time,” police added.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances tied to the incident. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a situation involving a gun at a public school. A D-49 spokesperson tells 11 News the tip came through Safe2Tell and the “hold” status was in place for 10 minutes.

The following message was sent to parents and guardians:

