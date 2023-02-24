Student suspected of bringing a gun to a Colorado Springs high school Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police were called to a high school on Friday after reports a student brought a gun onto campus grounds.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. at Sand Creek High School on the east side of the city.

“Campus officials including administration, security, and the School Resource Officer investigated the allegation and subsequently contacted a juvenile male student on campus,” part of an online blotter entry by police reads. “The student was found to be in possession of a handgun. The student was taken into custody and arrested for various weapons-related charges.”

Police add the campus was placed on a “hold” status.

“There is no ongoing concern for student or staff safety at this time,” police added.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances tied to the incident. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a situation involving a gun at a public school. A D-49 spokesperson tells 11 News the tip came through Safe2Tell and the “hold” status was in place for 10 minutes.

The following message was sent to parents and guardians:

“Dear Sand Creek High School Families, SCHS and the D49 safety and security team are currently working with our law enforcement partners at the Colorado Springs Police Department, who arrested an SCHS student on campus Friday. Acting on information received through Safe2Tell, the student was found carrying a handgun. We want to assure you the firearm has been secured, and that students, staff, and guests are safe. At approximately 10:10 a.m. SCHS administrators, CSPD and our safety and security team received a Safe2Tell report indicating a student was in possession of a handgun at school. SCHS administrators immediately contacted our law enforcement partners and located the student in an SCHS classroom. Administrators placed SCHS on a temporary hold while they searched the student and confirmed the student had a loaded handgun. The student was placed into custody, and the firearm was secured. Administrators lifted the hold shortly after 10:20 a.m., approximately ten minutes after the initial alert. CSPD will conduct a thorough investigation into how the student obtained the handgun. D49 commends those who reached out through Safe2Tell to report a potentially dangerous situation. We are committed to investigating this situation completely and will determine the appropriate next steps for the student involved, who is subject to both school and law enforcement consequences. We have also shared this information with SCHS staff, and basic details will be shared with students before the end of the day. D49 thanks our law enforcement partners and encourages all of our students and families to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. We thank you for your trust, understanding and support in this matter. The safety of students, families and staff on our campuses is non-negotiable; we will remain proactive and partner with local law enforcement to ensure a safe learning environment awaits every District 49 learner.”

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.