Pueblo library closing to clean meth residue in restrooms

Graphic of meth.
Graphic of meth.(Radspunk / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0 / MGN)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:09 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A branch of the Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) will close for a week in order to handle meth residue detected in the public restrooms.

The Barkman Branch Library, located on the northeast side of the city, will close Monday, Feb. 27 and remain closed for the rest of the week. Library officials said they conducted initial screenings at the branch late last month, and the results of those screenings showed the presence of meth residue samples above the .10 micrograms per 100 centimeter standard set by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

Library officials said immediate action was taken when these results became known in an effort to ensure the safety and well-being of both patrons and their staff.

“The library district’s goal is to maintain safe and comfortable public library buildings. We have tested the Barkman Library based on recent, elevated incidents of drug use at that location,” PCCLD Executive Director Sherri Baca said. “We are following the recommendations of the environmental testing company and CDPHE and have engaged a state certified company to complete the remediation. While we believe the risks to public health are low at the levels tested at the Barkman Library, we are committed to protecting public health in taking these steps.”

Library representitives said there is no indication at this time that individuals who have been in the library and its restrooms in recent weeks face significant health risks.

All other PCCLD locations are unaffected by this closure.

