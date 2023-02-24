Job fair featuring more than 100 positions for D-20

Colorado Springs Job Fair
Colorado Springs Job Fair(MGN)
By Juwan Brushier
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A job fair is set to take place in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

The fair, located at Liberty High School, 8720 Scarborough Dr., is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As of Friday, there are more than 100 positions available in the district. Everything from local security, teacher positions, traffic officers, and many more jobs will be there. Having an application or prior contact with any companies that someone may think will be in attendance can provide a head start. A news release from D-20 adds there are opportunities for an in-person interview on Saturday for some of the positions.

Click here for more information on the event.

To register for the event click here.

For a list of the open jobs click here.

