COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For the first time since 1989, Junior Javani Majoor brings home a state title to Falcon Wrestling. A season that started with a loss, ended with his arm raised in Ball Arena. Although he’s been wresting since the young age of four years old, Javani’s wrestling career is just getting started.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.