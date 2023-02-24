Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region looking for a few good fosters!

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Vivianne scored the winning touchdown in overtime at this year’s Puppy Bowl, and she was one of the three finalists for “Most Valuable Puppy”!

She’s not just a professional athlete: She is also an alum of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s (HSPPR) foster program.

On average, HSPPR takes in more than 24,000 animals a year. While many are ready for adoption right away, not all are. Some animals may have come from a difficult situation and need more time to recover from that trauma or learn to socialize. Some animals might be pregnant, or have medical issues that need more care, or may just be too young for adoption. And for some animals, especially seniors, the shelter environment might be too stressful.

This is where foster care comes in.

Fostering allows HSPPR to give these special animals more time under its care while keeping enough space at the shelter for all of the other thousands of animals that pass through its doors annually.

JoLynn Perry, who adopted Vivianne out of foster care, got emotional when speaking with 11 News about what it means to her.

“I can’t say enough about the foster program,” she said.

In Vivianne’s case, she and her brother were found all alone at a construction site last year. No mother was found, and the pair was too young to be adopted out. She found a home with a loving foster family, and that’s when Puppy Bowl came calling. She would score an even greater victory out of her trip to shoot Puppy Bowl: a forever family. Perry is a veterinarian and fell in love with Vivianne while clearing her for travel.

“We have two dogs -- Vivienne is our second dog to go through the HSPPR foster program -- our shitzu was born at the shelter, so his siblings and mama were in a foster home. It prepares these dogs so beautifully to be adopted and just go right into people’s homes. They’re used to other animals, they’re used to kids, people. It’s not like they’ve been in a cage -- kennel, aren’t exposed to life. It really prepares them well and makes them wonderful pets,” Perry said.

What should someone know if considering fostering an animal?

“They should know it’s one of the most important things they can do to help this whole program work,” Perry said.

Currently, HSPPR especially needs volunteers willing to take in:

- Pregnant and nursing dogs and cats

- Underaged weaned kittens

- Adult dogs and cats recovering with medical issues

The program is open to anyone who meets the following criteria:

- Is over 18 OR has an adult supervisor

- Has spayed/neutered other pets in the home

- Has consent from their landlord if renting

- Is willing to undergo a home check, as per state law

- Has not exceeded the legal number of pets allowed in their home (based on zoning regulations and city of residence)

- Is willing to commit to at least two weeks.

“It’s open to a wide variety of people, and it mostly just takes someone dedicated,” Perry said.

Interested? Click here for more information and to apply.

