House democrats call for gun legislation in Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Some changes could be coming to laws surrounding guns in Colorado. Supporters want to change how long people have to wait to buy guns, the age they must be to buy one, and expand Colorado’s Red Flag Law.

“This today is an expanded step up or we can take it,” District 7 representative Jennifer Bacon said. “We can do to protect lives.”

Supporters of a series of proposals surrounding colorado’s gun laws. Stood inside the capitol. One of the bills introduced would add a three-day waiting period for people looking to buy a gun.

House democrats cited research that they say shows it could lead to a reduction in both suicides and homicides.

“The life that gets saved could literally be any of us or any of our children or parent anybody,” District 49 representative Judy Amabile said.

“When they start talking about a three-day waiting period, if you’re a woman who has a boyfriend that is threatening you a restraining order is not gonna protect you,” Paradis said.

Paul Paradis owns paradise sales a local gun shop. He’s keeping a close eye on that proposal.

And others, including one that would raise the legal age to purchase guns to 21. Democrat supporters also want to expand who is eligible to use Colorado’s Red Flag Law. To include licensed medical care providers, mental health-care providers, educators, and district attorneys.

“Eventually it makes it too easy for someone to take away someone’s Second Amendment rights for no valid reason,” Paradis said.

“We quite honestly have heard across the aisle that if you own a gun, you should use it safely and properly,” Bacon said.

