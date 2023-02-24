Crews respond to homeless camp fire in southeast Colorado Springs Friday morning

Firefighters responded to a grass fire under the MLK Bypass on Friday morning.
Firefighters responded to a grass fire under the MLK Bypass on Friday morning.(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a grass fire under the MLK Bypass in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) officials said the fire was a small homeless camp fire. 11 News crews on scene reported one engine and one brush truck responding to the fire.

CSFD officials said that there was more smoke in the area than anything else. As of 10:20 a.m., the fire was out.

