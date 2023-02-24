Crews respond to homeless camp fire in southeast Colorado Springs Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters responded to a grass fire under the MLK Bypass in southeast Colorado Springs on Friday morning.

Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) officials said the fire was a small homeless camp fire. 11 News crews on scene reported one engine and one brush truck responding to the fire.

CSFD officials said that there was more smoke in the area than anything else. As of 10:20 a.m., the fire was out.

