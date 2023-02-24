Crews battle structure fire in small southern Colorado community

Firefighters work to put out a fire.
Firefighters work to put out a fire.(Bent County Sheriff's Office)
By Juwan Brushier
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST
LAS ANIMAS, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire in Las Animas was reported Friday afternoon at a storage facility.

At around 3:15, a structural fire broke out near a laundromat, according to the Bent County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple firefighters were involved in putting out the fire.

As of 4:45 p.m. no other details were available. KKTV attempted to reach out to the Las Animas/Bent County Fire Protection District, but has yet to hear back.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of this fire. The purpose of this article was to provide the latest information on a fire producing a lot of smoke in the area.

