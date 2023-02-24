Colorado one of the most expensive states for homeowners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you own a home in Colorado and feel like a majority of your income is going toward your mortgage, you wouldn’t be alone.

According to a study by Today’s Homeowner that shows a majority of the country is paying too much on mortgage payment, Colorado ranks #43 as most affordable state to live in.

“We found that homeowners were spending over 40% of their income on housing, which ranks them 43rd in the nation,” Hailey Neff, a researcher with Today’s Homeowner, explained. “It looks like the average two income household is making $6,855 per month, however on average, $2,804 of those dollars go toward housing.”

Although this is higher than the national average, Colorado is following the trend of being expensive along with neighboring western states.

“Our study found that most of these expensive states are out in the west, so a lot of the surrounding states around Colorado like Idaho, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Montana... but our two most expensive states that we found were California and Hawaii,” Neff explained. “Our study didn’t really dive into why these western states were more expensive, but if I had to guess, I think that living out west is really desirable.”

According to the study, the most affordable states to live in are West Virginia, Iowa and Oklahoma.

Find the entire study here.

