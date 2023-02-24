Colorado leaders call for changes in gun legislation

DENVER (KKTV) - Some changes could be coming to laws surrounding guns in Colorado. Supporters want to change how long people have to wait to buy guns, the age they must be to buy one and expand Colorado’s Red Flag Law.

“This today is an expanded step of what we can take and what we can do, rather, to protect lives,” District 7 representative Jennifer Bacon said.

On Thursday, supporters of a series of proposals surrounding Colorado’s gun laws stood inside the capitol. One of the bills introduced would add a three-day waiting period for people looking to buy a gun.

Supporters cited research that they say showed it could lead to a reduction in both suicides and homicides.

“The life that gets saved could literally be any of us or any of our children, our parents, anybody,” District 49 representative Judy Amabile said.

“When they start talking about a three-day waiting periods, if you’re a woman who has a boyfriend that is threatening you, a restraining order is not going to protect you,” Paul Paradis said.

Paradis owns Paradise Sales, a local gun shop. He said he’s keeping a close eye on that proposal and others, including one that would raise the legal age to purchase guns to 21.

Supporters also want to expand who is eligible to use Colorado’s Red Flag Law to include licensed medical care providers, mental health-care providers, educators, and district attorneys.

“Eventually, it makes it too easy for someone to take away someone’s Second Amendment rights for no valid reason,” Paradis said.

“We’ve quite honestly have heard across the aisle that if you own a gun, you should use it safely and properly,” Bacon said.

