Baby born during major snowstorm

A Minnesota family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm. (Source: WCCO/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:14 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWATONNA, Minn. (WCCO) - A family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm.

The drive to the hospital wasn’t an easy one.

Happy birthday, Hudson Dean Trautman, and boy, did you get a Minnesota welcome.

“I remember the first stop sign right outside our house. I skidded through it coming to the hospital, so,” father Adam Trautman said.

“For me, I said, what better thing to do in a storm than have a baby,” mother Micha Trautman said.

Micah and Adam Trautman’s doctors scheduled the induction last week for Wednesday evening.

The baby’s parents said they packed accordingly, not knowing when it might be safe to get home.

“My mother claims it looked like we were moving into the hospital,” Micha Trautman said.

“And the snacks up there, I mean, we had snacks, you had to have snacks for probably a week.” Adam Trautman said.

Owatonna Hospital, of course, had its own pre-storm prep, and it proved critical with Hudson’s healthy delivery via emergency c-section.

Administrators credited more than just doctors and nurses for the entire health system never missing a beat, including maintenance, facilities, housekeeping and nutrition.

“Out of all of those people, they helped to make the hospital run, are all on point and needed desperately through as we go through this storm,” said Helen Strike of

Allina Health.

“It all came together in the exact right way and for him to be born in the middle of a snowstorm will always be one of those memories well look back at,” Adam Trautman said.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church For All Nations congregants during a worship service.
WATCH: Questions arise after Colorado church makes multi-million dollar investments around the country
Club Q suspect.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Preliminary hearing exhibits for Club Q suspect released
Janet Sandoval
Woman reported missing was found
The report from the U.S. Labor Department claims Amazon is exposing workers to an unsafe work...
Colorado Springs Amazon center cited for hazardous conditions
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
6 men suspected of trying to exploit children in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Colorado State Patrol says aggressive driving cases are in the rise statewide
WATCH - Aggressive driving rates are up in Colorado
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion
Both Vivianne and the Perrys' Shih Tzu are alums of HSPPR's foster program.
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region looking for a few good fosters!
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China proposals