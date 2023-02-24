Armed robbery suspect attempts to push through tactical vehicles, is pepper sprayed, arrested in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police arrested an armed robbery suspect Thursday afternoon after they say he drove into parked cars, tried to drive through tactical vehicles and was then pepper sprayed in an effort to remove him from his car.

According to police, robbery detectives located the suspect in the area of 3200 East Platte Ave. at around 2:30 p.m. and had probable cause to connect the suspect and his car to a string of armed robberies in the area. Detectives believed that he was armed and dangerous and requested the assistance of CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) and CSPD K9 to take the suspect into custody.

Police said they tried to contact him in his parked vehicle, and in an attempt to flee, he drove into the cars parked in front of him. Tactical vehicles and K9 units then surrounded the car, and officials said he continued to try to push through the tactical units and did not respond to commands from police to turn the car off and exit the vehicle.

Officers then used pepper spray on the suspect, after which he surrendered to officers.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation, and as of this article’s last update, the names of the involved parties have not been released.

