2 Colorado senators desire a ‘Space National Guard’

WASHINGTON (KKTV) - Both of Colorado’s U.S. Senators show support for a new Space National Guard.

Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper both joined a bipartisan group that desires to introduce the Space National Guard Establishment Act. The bipartisan group is comprised of colleagues of both Bennet and Hickenlooper.

Although a plan has already been developed by the Department of the Air Force, it has yet to be established. This new bill would combine some members from the Air National Guard and Army National Guard. A designated National Guard for the Space Force would help clear any confusion within the organizations. Moreover, the responsibility of the new Guard would allow active duty members to transition to civilian life, as well as giving a designated location for funding.

When the Space Force was created in 2019, it removed those in the Air Force that dealt with space-related issues and positioned them into the new force. In contrast, those that were in the National Guard that worked with space-related tasks were not changed. With this bill, that would be changed.

Click here for the Space National Guard Establishment Act.

In August of 2021, Representatives Jason Crow and Doug Lamborn introduced a similar bill to the house.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.