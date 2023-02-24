17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites

By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. When missiles started raining down, millions of Ukrainians fled, leaving behind their homes and families. National Correspondent Debra Alfarone speaks with a teen who came to the U.S. with his little brother. 17-year-old Ivan Dmytriiev shares his incredible story of survival and explains how music bridges both his worlds.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Church For All Nations congregants during a worship service.
WATCH: Questions arise after Colorado church makes multi-million dollar investments around the country
Club Q suspect.
WARNING, GRAPHIC: Preliminary hearing exhibits for Club Q suspect released
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
6 men suspected of trying to exploit children in Colorado Springs
The report from the U.S. Labor Department claims Amazon is exposing workers to an unsafe work...
Colorado Springs Amazon center cited for hazardous conditions
Janet Sandoval
Woman reported missing was found

Latest News

Colorado State Patrol says aggressive driving cases are in the rise statewide
WATCH - Aggressive driving rates are up in Colorado
President Joe Biden smiles as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 3,...
Biden to draw health care contrast with GOP in Virginia
FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Food...
FDA’s tobacco unit pledges reset after criticism
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
Firefighters responded to a grass fire under the MLK Bypass on Friday morning.
Crews respond to homeless camp fire in southeast Colorado Springs Friday morning