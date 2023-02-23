WATCH LIVE: Update on suspect accused in deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

By Carel Lajara
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:50 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District Attorney will provide an update on the case against alleged Club Q shooter after a judge ruled to keep all charges against him.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 1 p.m.

The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is facing more than 300 charges, including bias-motivated crimes. Aldrich is accused of killing five people after allegedly opening fire at Club Q in November 2022.

The five victims who died have been identified through family, friends and police as:

- Daniel Aston

- Derrick Rump

- Kelly Loving

- Ashley Paugh

- Raymond Green

HELPFUL LINKS:

- CLICK HERE to donate to a verified fundraiser page to help all the victims impacted.

- CLICK HERE to view a vigil held in honor of the victims.

- CLICK HERE for the GoFundMe “Central Hub” for donation information.

- Anyone dealing with a mental health emergency can call 9-8-8.

- CLICK HERE for other resources to help those impacted by the shooting.

