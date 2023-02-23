WATCH LIVE: Update on suspect accused in deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Thursday, Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District Attorney will provide an update on the case against alleged Club Q shooter after a judge ruled to keep all charges against him.

The suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, is facing more than 300 charges, including bias-motivated crimes. Aldrich is accused of killing five people after allegedly opening fire at Club Q in November 2022.

The five victims who died have been identified through family, friends and police as:

- Daniel Aston

- Derrick Rump

- Kelly Loving

- Ashley Paugh

- Raymond Green

