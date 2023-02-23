WARNING, GRAPHIC: Preliminary hearing exhibits for Club Q suspect released

WATCH: Update on suspect accused in deadly mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
By Tony Keith
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:34 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - WARNING: Some of the images contain graphic content, including the bodies of victims in the Club Q shooting.

KKTV 11 News is choosing not to post many of the images on our website. Instead, we have provided links to the documents that were made public on Thursday for the purpose of transparency:

Click here for the “People’s Admitted Preliminary Hearing Exhibits 2-66 and 68.″

Click here for the “Defense’s Admitted Preliminary Hearing Exhibits.”

A judge ruled on Thursday there is enough evidence to hold a trial for the Club Q shooting suspect. The deadly attack was carried out at a Colorado Springs nightclub on Nov. 19, 2022 just before midnight. The shooting left five people dead and more than a dozen injured.

Prosecutors presented evidence on Wednesday and Thursday pointing out the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, had visited Club Q at least six times before the attack. Prosecutors added it appeared the suspect was planning to live stream the attack using a phone duct tape to a baseball hat that was found in his SUV.

Lawyers representing the suspect claim Aldrich was under the influence of drugs and claimed he tried to treat mental health illnesses.

Click here for day one coverage of the preliminary hearing.

Click here for day two coverage of the preliminary hearing.

The five victims who died have been identified through family, friends and police as:

-Daniel Aston

-Derrick Rump

-Kelly Loving

-Ashley Paugh

-Raymond Green

