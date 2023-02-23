MISSING: 74-year-old Colorado woman never returned home from DIA

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities need your help finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

Janet Sandoval’s last confirmed whereabouts is the Denver International Airport, where she dropped her husband off at 9:30 Wednesday morning. According to law enforcement, her credit card was used in Golden Wednesday afternoon, and her license plate was scanned at I-70 and Kipling around 3:30 p.m. She never returned to her home in Genesee.

Sandoval is 5-foot-4 and 113 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Her vehicle is a tan 2010 Volvo station wagon with Colorado license plate 102VWG. She suffers from cognitive impairment, and there are concerns for her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office right away at 303-271-5634.

