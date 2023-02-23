MISSING: 74-year-old Colorado woman never returned home from DIA

Janet Sandoval
Janet Sandoval(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities need your help finding a missing 74-year-old woman.

Janet Sandoval’s last confirmed whereabouts is the Denver International Airport, where she dropped her husband off at 9:30 Wednesday morning. According to law enforcement, her credit card was used in Golden Wednesday afternoon, and her license plate was scanned at I-70 and Kipling around 3:30 p.m. She never returned to her home in Genesee.

Sandoval is 5-foot-4 and 113 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Her vehicle is a tan 2010 Volvo station wagon with Colorado license plate 102VWG. She suffers from cognitive impairment, and there are concerns for her whereabouts.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office right away at 303-271-5634.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Colorado Springs 2/21/23 for "active" investigation.
5 injured after fight ends in shooting outside Colorado Springs gas station
Police: Boulder High School lockdown prompted by 911 call with gunshots in background; no evidence of shooting found
Cañon City Police explain the lockdown status at Cañon City High School Wednesday
A broken window at the home on Trails End Court where a suspect was reportedly barricaded.
Barricaded suspect leads to standoff in Security-Widefield neighborhood
Reported threats place multiple schools across Colorado on lockdown Wednesday morning; threats appear to be a hoax

Latest News

Whether it’s DIY or a professional job, a little TLC to your living space can go a long way...
Coloradans turning to DIY home improvement projects amid inflation costs
View of I-25 2/22/23 at about 1:20 p.m. in the Colorado Springs area.
Colorado Springs Police under ‘Accident Alert’ status
National teen mental health crisis continues, experts share how parents can help
‘Kids are in crisis here in Colorado’: Proposed legislation could offer annual mental health assessments for public schools statewide
Mental health kids
WATCH: Annual mental assessments may be offered at Colorado public schools