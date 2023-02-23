Judge keeps all charges originally filed against suspected Club Q shooter, including bias-motivated crimes defense tried to get dropped

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A judge ruled to keep the list of more than 300 charges the suspected Club Q shooter faces, not dropping a single charge.

That decision came during Aldrich’s preliminary hearing, which ended Thursday morning. It began Wednesday morning.

Aldrich’s defense attorneys argued to get the bias-motivated charges dropped, saying no manifesto was found in the extensive searches for evidence.

They also pointed to recent examples of hate crimes in the U.S., saying many perpetrators who target a certain group or minority have been found to be proud of their actions, and there’s no evidence showing Aldrich is proud of the tragedy.

Defense attorneys pointed to when Aldrich reportedly said “I’m sorry” to medical staff who treated them after the shooting. Prosecutors argued that there was no context to that statement, therefore Aldrich could have been apologizing for something else.

Concerning new details came out Wednesday during the hearing, such as Aldrich reportedly visiting Club Q six times prior to the shooting, including once hours beforehand.

Aldrich also reportedly ran a webpage for posting “homicidal,” “neo-nazi,” content and “mass shooting trainings,” according to prosecutors and detectives who testified.

Aldrich was plotting to live stream the Club Q tragedy, according to a detective who took the stand. She said Aldrich’s phone was found taped to the bill of a hat in their car, and the phone had a live streaming app that investigators expect Aldrich planned to use for the broadcast, which ultimately did not happen.

Aldrich is scheduled to be arraigned of their charges May 29. A status conference is scheduled for March 31.

