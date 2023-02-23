Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say

A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
By Autumn Pitchure
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAW PAW, Mich. (WWMT) – A Michigan firefighter is dead after being electrocuted by a fallen power line Wednesday.

Authorities said the Paw Paw firefighter was identified as 28-year-old Ethan Quillan. They said he came into contact with the downed power line around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Michigan State Police said Quillan had done nothing wrong when he died but had been standing nearby a power line when a branch fell.

The Paw Paw fire chief said the 28-year-old had been with the department since 2019 and that he was a devoted father and firefighter.

According to the National Fire Academy, Quillan ranked as a lieutenant.

Thousands of power lines were down across the state Wednesday as a result of heavy freezing rain on utility lines.

Responding fire crews worked to clear out fallen trees and branches and help restore power to homes.

Copyright 2023 WWMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large police presence in Colorado Springs 2/21/23 for "active" investigation.
5 injured after fight ends in shooting outside Colorado Springs gas station
Police: Boulder High School lockdown prompted by 911 call with gunshots in background; no evidence of shooting found
Cañon City Police explain the lockdown status at Cañon City High School Wednesday
A broken window at the home on Trails End Court where a suspect was reportedly barricaded.
Barricaded suspect leads to standoff in Security-Widefield neighborhood
Reported threats place multiple schools across Colorado on lockdown Wednesday morning; threats appear to be a hoax

Latest News

FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS...
Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Three deputies were charged and fired over the beating.
Charges dropped against detainee beaten inside Georgia jail
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified