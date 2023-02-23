FBI investigating several schools across several Colorado schools after shooting threats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The FBI is investigating threats at nearly a dozen schools across the state, some of them have been unfounded. The rest are still under investigation.

Boulder Police say they could hear gunshots in the background of one of the calls about a threat at Boulder High School.

“I have listened to this 911 call, it is very scary,” Boulder Police chief Maris Harold said.

Boulder’s chief of police says around 8:30 Wednesday morning the non emergency dispatch center received a call threatening a mass shooting with gunshots being fired in the background. Prompting the emergency response to Boulder High School.

“The way this call came in really was authentic to make you believe that we had a real active shooter in the front of the school at Boulder High School,” Harold said. “We had a tremendous response from all of our partners across the county.”

Officers arrived on scene within 3 minutes. Everyone was safe. The FBI is now looking into that threat, but there were multiple threats across the state. At Cañon City High School in Southern Colorado. Police say they received call from a man saying he had a bomb and was going into the school with a gun.

Police say they got to the school within minutes and began searching the area.

“We established a secure perimeter and a chain of command and we had boots on the ground literally within three minutes and we immediately began a systematic search of the school on our primary sweep just to make sure we didn’t have anything active going on,” Cañon City Police Chief John W. Schick Jr. said.

District 70 says the threat received at Pueblo West was in regards to a weapon on campus. After investigating, school leaders and pueblo county sheriff’s deputies say the threat was unfounded and the lock down was lifted.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.