Colorado Springs-based Amazon center cited for hazardous employee conditions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs-based Amazon delivery center has been cited for exposing workers to hazardous.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced its findings Thursday, based on an inspection at the center in August of last year.

That inspection was in response to an employee’s allegations of health issues related to the center’s processing speed. The employee also reported that the building’s fire exits were blocked. OSHA investigated the claims and has proposed $15,625 in penalties, an amount set by federal statute.

“We continue to find that Amazon’s work processes are designed for speed, not safety, and that these processes cause serious injuries to workers,” said Doug Parker, the assistant secretary for OSHA. “Amazon needs to focus more of its passion for innovation and performance on eliminating the hazards that injure workers.”

The Springs facility is the latest in a growing number of Amazon centers to be penalized by federal inspectors for hazardous conditions.

“On Jan. 18, 2023, and Feb. 1, 2023, the agency cited Amazon and issued hazard alert letters for similar violations at six warehouse facilities in Deltona, Florida; Waukegan, Illinois; New Windsor and Castleton, New York; Nampa, Idaho; and Aurora, Colorado. These inspections followed referrals from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York,” OSHA said Thursday.

11 News is reaching out to Amazon for a response and will update this article.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.