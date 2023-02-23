Coloradans turning to DIY home improvement projects amid inflation costs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - While inflation has been cooling off in the last few months, it’ll be a while before prices start to go down on some items.

For those looking to improve their homes, some are turning to DIY home improvement projects.

“So, we conducted this nationwide survey and overall, we thought we found some really interesting results related to home improvement and inflation,” said David Cusick

Director of Brand Marketing at Today’s Homeowner where the survey was conducted. “I think some interesting things that we found for Colorado in particular was that 54, almost 55% of Coloradans say that inflation is causing them to spend less. on home improvement projects this year. That’s around what we found for the national average too, a little bit above the national average.”

Find the entire report here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.